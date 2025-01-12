Cotton Bowl live post game
Related Story
Arlington, TX -- Sports Director KJ Doyle is Live at AT&T Stadium as the Texas Longhorns fell short of reaching the National Championship.
News
Arlington, TX -- Sports Director KJ Doyle is Live at AT&T Stadium as the Texas Longhorns fell short of reaching... More >>
News Video
-
Pharr firefighters head to California to assist in maintaining deadly wildfires
-
Mercedes police see increase in reports of graffiti
-
Consumer Reports: Upgrading kitchen tools in the New Year
-
McAllen ISD using heat lamps to keep Ag animals warm
-
Protestor's rally outside Valley congressman's office in Brownsville