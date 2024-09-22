Cycling event kicking off in Brownsville

The city of Brownsville will be closing parts of the downtown area Friday for a Cyclobia event.

During the event, people can bike or run and walk without worrying about cars.

The route will go through Linear Park to Market Square, and highlight nine murals in downtown Brownsville.

City officials say the event will help people to become more active.

“We hope that people become more active by getting out of their cars, getting off their couch, and trying to walk or jog or ride through these public spaces,” Brownsville Commissioner Rose Gowen said.

The streets that will be closed from 5:45 p.m. Friday through 9 p.m.

People are being urged to seek alternate routes during the event.