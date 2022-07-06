Deadly Rollover Crash Claims the Life of Starr Co. School Teacher
RIO GRANDE CITY – A deadly crash is under investigation in Starr County.
A Rio Grande City school teacher was killed.
The crash happened Friday night on FM 649.
Department of Public Safety investigators say 35-year-old Antonio Gutierrez died in a one-vehicle rollover.
He taught world history at a middle school.
