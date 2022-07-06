x

Deadly Rollover Crash Claims the Life of Starr Co. School Teacher

RIO GRANDE CITY – A deadly crash is under investigation in Starr County.

A Rio Grande City school teacher was killed.

The crash happened Friday night on FM 649.

Department of Public Safety investigators say 35-year-old Antonio Gutierrez died in a one-vehicle rollover.

He taught world history at a middle school.

