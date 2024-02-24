x

Deadly Workplace Accident Investigation

MCALLEN – McAllen police say a deadly workplace accident happened at a construction site on Dove just after 5 on Tuesday afternoon.

We're told one person died.

No other information was released.

Tuesday, August 20 2019
