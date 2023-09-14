Department of Homeland Security investigating shooting in Mexico near Roma
The Department of Homeland Security is investigating a weekend shooting near the Roma–Ciudad Miguel Alemán International Bridge that hospitalized nine people.
Several of the injured in the Saturday morning shooting were rushed across the border to hospitals in the Rio Grande Valley for treatment.
ORIGINAL STORY: Nine injured in attack by armed group in Mexico near Roma
Five of the victims live in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and were headed to Monterrey.
Only one of the shooting victims remains hospitalized in stable condition.
