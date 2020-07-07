Despite warnings about the coronavirus, South Padre Island beaches packed on Fourth of July weekend
Dire warnings from doctors, county judges and health experts apparently didn't impress thousands of people who packed South Padre Island beaches on Saturday.
Cameron County beach accesses were closed, but city beaches remained open.
The city required umbrellas to be 15 feet apart and limited the number of chairs under each umbrella.
Dr. Jose E. Campo Maldonado, an expert on infectious diseases at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley, said the situation concerned him.
"When I see this, I am really feeling like this is not a good thing — this is something that is going to end up in a lot of cases," Maldonado said.
