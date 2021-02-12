DHS acting deputy secretary talks immigration in Valley visit amid virus outbreak concern

MCALLEN – The Department of Homeland Security acting deputy secretary was in the Rio Grande Valley on Tuesday.

DHS Acting Deputy Secretary Kenneth Cuccineli highlighted what he says are accomplishments, such as the "Remain in Mexico" policy, or Migrant Protection Protocols.

The visit follows after Monday’s visit by the deputy secretary of the Department of Defense. Both men toured the border.

CHANNEL 5 NEWS reported the DoD is about to pump another $3.8 billion into border wall construction. We’re told apprehension numbers are also being discussed.

DHS is also keeping an eye on the Chinese coronavirus outbreak amid federal health experts warning of a possible pandemic. However, even though Cuccineli is a part of the coronavirus task force, he did not address it during his visit.

Watch the video above for the full story.