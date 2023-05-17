DHS secretary Mayorkas visiting the Valley

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas will be in the Rio Grande Valley ahead of the expected end of Title 42, according to a news release from Mayorkas’ office.

Mayorkas will be in the Valley starting on Thursday, May 4 through Friday, May 5 to review the planning and response operations from U.S. Customs and Border Protection and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement for the end of the public health policy that allowed migrants to be turned away at the border due to Covid-related concerns.

Mayorkas will also meet with the DHS workforce, local officials, law enforcement partners, and stakeholders, according to the release.