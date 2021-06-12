Dillard's at Valle Vista Mall to close in September

Another big name store is leaving Harlingen's Valle Vista Mall for good.

Dillard's Clearance Center is set to close its doors by September 2, but what will happen to the employees and space left vacant once the store is gone?

In a statement, Dillard's told Channel 5 they're working with their Harlingen associates to place them in other locations in the area.

Dillard's closed three stores last year and currently has less than 300 open.

As for the Valle Vista Mall, it continues to lose stores.

The closure of brand-named stores at the Harlingen mall is nothing new. Within the last few years, stores like Forever 21 and Sears have closed their doors at Valle Vista.

Commercial Real Estate Services Firm Green Street predicts around 380 malls out of 1,000 operating in the U.S. are at risk of closing due to dismal sales.

The Valle Vista Mall's owners have promoted the idea of bringing in more offices in December. The tech company Task-Us announced they would open an office inside the mall and hire 1,000 people, but it's unknown when that'll happen.