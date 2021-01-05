District Wrestling Meets Underway
RIO GRANDE CITY - After several years of district wrestling domination, the teams at Rio Grande City made way for a pair of new team champions at the 5A meet on Thursday. Pioneer won the boys team title. Donna claimed the championship for the girls. CHANNEL 5's Joel Villanueva has the highlights.
