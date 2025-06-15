Donna couple lose home during storm after their kids saved for a year to buy it

The cleanup continues in Donna, and the storm caused damage to a couple's mobile home, flipping it upside down.

People in the community have been pouring in with donations and support. A family friend even came with heavy machinery to clean up the debris.

The couple who lived in the mobile home says things could have ended differently if they were inside their home at the time of the storm.

Dario Huerta Rivera's mobile home was flipped upside down during Thursday night's storm.

A used trailer home he says his kids saved for over a year in order to buy them a new place to call home, now having to start over again for the second time.

"We're not getting any other assistance," Huerta said.

He said he recently moved into the home off Mile 12 south of Donna from Rio Bravo, Mexico.

He and his wife are seeking asylum in the United States. The couple said they came to the Rio Grande Valley because armed men would constantly ask them about their whereabouts.

The couple was also tired of telling their children and grandkids to avoid visiting them because of the threats.

The couple says early last year they went to the Nuevo Progreso International Bridge and asked a U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents for asylum. They waited in a tent for a month until they were let in under a humanitarian parole.

Now, they're faced with another challenge, but they're lucky to be alive and with their family.

Huerta held back tears as he said he feels bad his children saved up to buy them a home in the U.S., to be close and now having to start over and try to put their lives right side up.

Hidalgo County is aware of the couple's situation, but for now, family will be staying with family as they figure out on the next steps.

Watch the video above for the full story.