Donna Fire Department receives its first ladder fire truck
A new firefighting tool is now available for Donna firefighters.
The Donna Fire Department received its first ever 77-foot ladder truck.
Donna fire Chief David Simmons said the $965,000 truck could’ve come in handy at a fire the department recently put out.
“We recently just had a fire over on the southeast side of Donna in a second story house where we had to use what we call ground ladders — the ones you pull up from the back of the truck and you have to pull a rope to extend it out,” Simmons said. “Well, now we won't have to."
Next month, firefighters will undergo training to use the new truck.
