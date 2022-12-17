x

Donna Fire Department receives its first ladder fire truck

A new firefighting tool is now available for Donna firefighters.

The Donna Fire Department received its first ever 77-foot ladder truck.

Donna fire Chief David Simmons said the $965,000 truck could’ve come in handy at a fire the department recently put out.

“We recently just had a fire over on the southeast side of Donna in a second story house where we had to use what we call ground ladders — the ones you pull up from the back of the truck and you have to pull a rope to extend it out,” Simmons said. “Well, now we won't have to."

Next month, firefighters will undergo training to use the new truck.

