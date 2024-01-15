Donna police seeking man accused of shooting girlfriend in the shoulder

A 51-year-old man is wanted after shooting his girlfriend and fleeing the scene, according to Donna police Chief Gilbert Guerrero.

Jose Escobedo is wanted by police after shooting his girlfriend in the shoulder with a rifle, Guerrero said at a Thursday evening news conference.

The shooting happened outside a home at the 2400 block of Grande Street Thursday at around 4 p.m.

Officers responding to the scene found the woman in a vehicle on the roadway of the home, according to a news release.

Police initially believed Escobedo was inside the home when they arrived, and surrounded it. They found out later that Escobedo actually left on foot before they showed up.

The Texas Department of Public Safety is assisting in the search for Escobedo.

The victim is hospitalized in stable condition.

Those with any information on Escobedo's location are urged to call Donna Crime Stoppers at 956-464-8477.

