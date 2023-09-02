x

Donna pool company owner sentenced to over 8 years in jail over incomplete pool jobs

The owner of a Donna-based pool company was sentenced to more than eight years in jail over his business practices that left 17 customers with incomplete pools.

Channel 5 News cameras were rolling as Gomez appeared in court Thursday and was taken into custody. Former clients of Gomez burst into applause when the judge sentenced him. 

A court reporter said Gomez owes $421,000 to 17 victims over incomplete pool jobs. The judge ordered Gomez to serve 180 days per victim.

In July, Channel 5 News’ 5 On Your Side spoke with several Valley families who said they paid thousands of dollars to Gomez’s company on pools that were left unfinished.

Coverage of customers speaking out against Flamingo Pools spans as far back as 2011.

A court reported told Channel 5 News that Gomez can be released from jail if he pays back the money he owes victims.

