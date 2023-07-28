5 On Your Side: Valley families speaking out after Donna pool company leaves them with unfinished pools

A Rio Grande Valley family paid thousands of dollars for an in-ground pool, but were left with a large hole in their yard by the company they hired to build their pool.

Another family contracted that same company and didn’t get everything they spent thousands of dollars on.

The Donna-based company Flamingo Pools has a history of complaints dating back to 2013, according to the Better Business Bureau.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE 5 ON YOUR SIDE STORIES

There have been multiple lawsuits against the company, which in 2016 was banned from doing business by the Texas Attorney General’s Office.

As of Friday evening, Channel 5 News is still waiting to hear back from the attorney general's office to confirm whether Flamingo Pools is supposed to be back in business.

The BBB, which gave Flamingo Pools an “F” rating, is advising the public to research a business before agreeing to a contract.

Watch the video above for the full story.