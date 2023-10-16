Donna Walmart reopens following gas leak
DONNA – A Walmart in Donna is back open Sunday following a temporary evacuation due to a gas leak.
Texas Gas Services says there was an issue with piping at the store.
The gas was disconnected until repairs are made.
