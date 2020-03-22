Donna Walmart reopens following gas leak
DONNA – A Walmart in Donna is back open Sunday following a temporary evacuation due to a gas leak.
Texas Gas Services says there was an issue with piping at the store.
The gas was disconnected until repairs are made.
More News
News Video
-
Hidalgo Co. judge addresses first positive COVID-19 case
-
Starr County will start offering drive-thru testing for the coronavirus on Sunday
-
Cameron county confirms four more travel-related cases of coronavirus
-
Hidalgo County confirms first coronavirus case
-
Cameron County confirms second travel-related case of coronavirus