UPDATE (7:00 p.m.): The Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office identified the suspect in Donna's double homicide.

Authorities issued a capital murder warrant for 27-year-old Isai Varela Friday evening. Deputies said it's possible he may have fled to Mexico.

They’re asking anyone with information to contact the sheriff’s office at 383-8114. If the information provided leads to an arrest, the caller may be eligible for a cash reward.

DONNA – Hidalgo County sheriff’s deputies are investigating a double homicide in Donna.

The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office responded to an apartment complex on the 8400 block of Alberta Road Thursday night.

Upon their arrival, deputies found Felicia Solis, 26, dead outside. When deputies went inside the apartment, they found Jose Alfredo Zuniga, 30, with gunshot wounds.

He was taken to the hospital where he later died. Two children were also found inside the house.

Authorities said the children ran to a neighbor’s home for help. Neither child was injured during the attack. They were placed with family members.

The neighbor who helped the children said the youngest one couldn’t understand what was happening and the older one was very scared.

He said he tried to do his best to keep them distracted until sheriff’s deputies arrived. He called 911 once the children came over.

Deputies said the investigation is still in its preliminary stages. On Friday afternoon, deputies had consent to search a home in Alamo in connection to the case. No suspect was found inside.