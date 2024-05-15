DPS: Atlanta man dies in single-roll over accident in Willacy County

One man died after his vehicle rolled over in Willacy County, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

DPS has identified the man as 44-year-old Antonio Perez, from Atlanta, Georgia, and no other vehicles were involved.

Texas Department of Public Safety Spokesperson Sgt. Maria Hernandez said the crash happened Saturday at around 5 p.m. on U.S. 77 and FM 3168.

She said preliminary investigation revealed a Ford F-550, occupied by Perez only, was traveling southbound on U.S. 77.

Hernandez said at the end of the concrete barriers from the bridget, the Ford drove off the roadway and onto an open field, where it rolled over before coming to a complete stop.

Perez was not wearing his seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle as it rolled over. He succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

Hernandez said they suspect alcohol was a contributing factor, but a toxicology report is pending.

The crash remains under investigation.