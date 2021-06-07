DPS Identify Woman Killed in Crash near La Feria

UPDATE (4/21): DPS are working to determine what caused a teen to lose control of her vehicle and crash into the Arroyo.

Troopers said it happened around 3:00 p.m. Thursday off Highway 2556 near La Feria.

Kayla Linette Ruelas, 19, was killed in the crash.

NEAR LA FERIA – Authorities confirmed they recovered a female body from inside a vehicle that crashed into the Arroyo Colorado.

Multiple agencies arrived to the scene of vehicle that crashed near FM 2556 around 3 p.m. Thursday.

Authorities said it appears the driver lost control of the vehicle, spun around and then crashed into the arroyo.

DPS officials said they know the woman’s identity but have yet to notify her next of kin.

Crews are working to pull the vehicle out of the canal.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

