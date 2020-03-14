x

DPS Looking for Driver who Evaded Traffic Stop

MISSION--DPS is looking for a suspect who took off from a traffic stop.

According to DPS, a trooper attempted to conduct a traffic stop on La Homa and 1 Mile Line for a traffic violation. The driver took off and stopped on La Homa north of FM 495. The suspect bailed out and is on the run.

Saturday, December 31, 2016
