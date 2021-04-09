x

DPS: Teen killed, three hospitalized after two-vehicle crash in San Benito

A San Benito teen was killed and three others were hospitalized after a two-vehicle crash in San Benito Monday evening, according to a news release from the Texas Department of Public Safety. 

DPS says the crash happened at about 8 p.m. on F.M. 732 south of Resaca Llena Drive. 

Preliminary investigation reveals a beige Lincoln Town car, occupied by a male driver and two male passengers, was traveling northbound when the driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a black 2017 Chevrolet Silverado that was traveling southbound. 

The driver and both passengers of the Lincoln were taken to a local hospital. One of the passengers, identified as 16-year-old Cristian Valdovinos of San Benito, later died due to major injuries sustained in the crash. 

The driver of the Chevrolet was also taken to a local hospital and is in stable condition. 

