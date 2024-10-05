Drainage Project Begins in Critical Spot in La Villa

LA VILLA – A drainage project meant to alleviate flood disasters in Hidalgo, Cameron and Willacy counties is underway.

On Wednesday, the project began in La Villa, which is a critical spot for flooding in the Rio Grande Valley.

"The ability to hold water here and let other water flow through, it gets waters out of our neighborhood faster and I know our partners downstream are really interested in projects like this where we can hold water and allow it to flow in a way where it doesn't flood them downstream," says Precinct 1 Commissioner David Fuentes.

A detention pond will allow almost a billion gallons of storm water storage for Hidalgo County.

KRGV’s Taylor Winkel spoke with a resident who is concerned about potential flooding.

Hidalgo County voters may have seen Proposition A on their ballot, which is a $190 million bond request to help fund this project – about $10 million of that bond could go towards the project in La Villa.

Property owners would pay an increase of about three cents, or $30 for every $100,000 worth of property.

Watch the video above for the full story.