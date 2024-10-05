Drainage Project Begins in Critical Spot in La Villa
Related Story
LA VILLA – A drainage project meant to alleviate flood disasters in Hidalgo, Cameron and Willacy counties is underway.
On Wednesday, the project began in La Villa, which is a critical spot for flooding in the Rio Grande Valley.
"The ability to hold water here and let other water flow through, it gets waters out of our neighborhood faster and I know our partners downstream are really interested in projects like this where we can hold water and allow it to flow in a way where it doesn't flood them downstream," says Precinct 1 Commissioner David Fuentes.
A detention pond will allow almost a billion gallons of storm water storage for Hidalgo County.
KRGV’s Taylor Winkel spoke with a resident who is concerned about potential flooding.
Hidalgo County voters may have seen Proposition A on their ballot, which is a $190 million bond request to help fund this project – about $10 million of that bond could go towards the project in La Villa.
Property owners would pay an increase of about three cents, or $30 for every $100,000 worth of property.
Watch the video above for the full story.
News
News Video
-
Weslaco police investigate reports of shots fired near Bobby Lackey Stadium
-
First & Goal: Highlights from Friday, Oct. 4, 2024
-
Consumer Reports: The great canned pumpkin
-
Highway memorial sign in Edinburg unveiled for fallen state trooper
-
Hidalgo County Elections Office explain different ways to register to vote
Sports Video
-
First & Goal: Highlights from Friday, Oct. 4, 2024
-
Storm Montoya sets school touchdown record in Brownsville Veterans win over Pioneer
-
New museum exhibit to honor Weslaco Lady Panthers softball championship win
-
Game of the Week Preview: Port Isabel vs. Roma
-
Band of the Week - PSJA North High School