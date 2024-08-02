Driver accused of driving into Palmview business identified, charged
The driver accused of crashing into a business in Palmview went before a judge on Monday.
Cesar Armando Mejia Jr., 23, was charged with duty on a striking fixture on a highway landscaping.
Palmview police say Mejia crashed into Joe Ruiz Income Tax office on Saturday at around 3 a.m. Mejia allegedly took off on foot after the crash.
The owners of the tax office said because of the extent of the damage, they'll likely have to rebuild.
