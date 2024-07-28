Driver accused of crashing into Palmview business turns himself in
The suspect accused of driving his truck into a business in Palmview has turned himself into police.
Palmview police said the driver came forward and provided a statement; he is scheduled to be arraigned on Monday.
The incident occurred at the Joe Ruiz Income Tax Office off of eastbound Frontage Road and Breyfogle Road on Saturday at around 3 a.m.
Officers found a Dodge Ram TRX had crashed into the building and the driver had fled the scene on foot.
