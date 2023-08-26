Driver Charged with Intoxication Manslaughter, Assault in Deadly Mercedes Crash

MERCEDES – One person is out of the hospital and another behind bars after a deadly hit-and-run in Mercedes.

Ignacio Navarro Jr., of Alamo, was charged with one count of intoxication manslaughter and three counts of intoxication assault.

Mercedes Police Chief Olga Maldonado says he was driving a yellow cargo truck on the westbound lanes along the expressway near the Texas Avenue exit when he hit a vehicle carrying a family of five.

Maldonado told us one adult female died at the scene.

Another adult female and three minors were transported to the hospital.

The woman has since been released from the hospital but her 8-year-old, 6-year-old and 11-month-old remain in critical condition.

Navarro is being held at the Hidalgo County jail.

The investigation is ongoing.