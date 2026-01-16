TSC in Brownsville celebrating 100th anniversary with year-long centennial celebration
Texas Southmost College is getting ready to celebrate 100 years of serving the Rio Grande Valley.
The college is launching a year-long centennial celebration to commemorate the occasion.
The celebration kicks off on Saturday with a free conjunto festival honoring a century of education and culture.
College leaders say the event highlights the cultural significance of conjunto music and its deep roots in the Valley.
The festival begins at 11 a.m. with a student band competition and live conjunto performances get underway at 3 p.m. on the South Lawn.
The college is also encouraging alumni to attend and be part of the milestone celebration.
"We would love to see our Texas Southmost alumni come and be part of this year's celebration. It is honoring everyone who's come and taken classes here at the South Building and all the other places on campus," TSC spokesperson Emily Salazar said.
College officials say this festival is just the beginning, with additional centennial events planned throughout the year.
