Mission city leaders break ground on $2 million drainage project

Mission city leaders broke ground on a new drainage project in the area known as La Cuchilla.

The $2 million project was initially scheduled to begin a few months ago. Mission Mayor Norie Gonzalez says the city has completed seven other drainage projects.

"It's increasing the capacity to mitigate the flooding issues that we have in this area. So back in 2018, when we had that rain event, many of our vulnerable areas were identified and this is one of them," Gonzalez said.

The drainage project will include expanding drainage ditches and the creation of a detention pond near Conway Road and Mile 1 South.