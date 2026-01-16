Hidalgo County Appraisal District relocating to larger office

The Hidalgo County Appraisal District is relocating to a larger facility in September.

They will now be located inside a former call center off Closner Boulevard in Edinburg.

"You just have to drive our city streets, and you'll see how there are more subdivisions, more housing," Assistant Chief Appraiser Jorge Gonzalez said.

The district says it has seen an increase in foot traffic over the years and more property owners are applying for homestead exemptions.

"The homestead exemption went up," Gonzalez said. "With the ever-increasing values that we have in the market, people are paying more in property taxes."

The appraisal district will be leasing the new location from the owner with future plans to own the more than 60,000-square-foot building.

The district's former office will be sold.