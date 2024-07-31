Driver Leads San Benito CISD Police on Chase
SAN BENITO – An incident at San Benito High School led officers on a pursuit Tuesday.
San Benito Consolidated Independent School District police say they spotted a driver accelerating their vehicle on the grounds of the high school.
Officers began to approach the vehicle when it took off. CHANNEL 5 NEWS is told that’s when a pursuit ensued.
It ended with the driver crashing the vehicle near Rio Hondo.
Police are still investigating.
Count on us to bring you more details as they become available.
