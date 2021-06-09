Early voting for Brownsville runoff elections starts Monday
Early voting to decide District 3 and 4 commissioners in Brownsville starts Monday, June 7 and will run until Tuesday, June 15.
Election Day is Saturday, June 19.
Early voting will run from June 7-11 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday, June 12, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and June 14- June 15 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the following locations:
- • Cameron County Judicial Complex- 954 E. Harrison St., Brownsville, TX
- • Brownsville Public Library- 2600 Central Blvd., Brownsville, TX
- • New Horizon Medical Center- 191 E. Price Rd., Brownsville, TX
- • Good Shepherd Community Church- 300 W. Morrison Rd., Brownsville, TX
- • Brownsville Events Center- 1 Events Center Blvd., Brownsville, TX
On Election Day, polling locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the following locations:
District 3
- • Dora Romero Elementary School- 9705 Cajun Blvd.
- • Sharp Elementary School- 1701 Stanford Street
- • Brownsville Public Library- 2600 Central Blvd.
- • Burns Elementary School- 1970 Alton Gloor Blvd.
District 4
- • Yturria Elementary School- 2955 W. Tandy Road
- • Cameron County Courthouse Judicial Complex- 954 E. Harrison St.
- • Russell Elementary School- 800 Lakeside Blvd.
- • James Pace High School- 314 W. Los Ebanos Blvd.
- • Benavides Elementary School- 3101 McAllen Road
Brownsville's District 3 race is between Roy De Los Santos and Jessica Puente Bradshaw.
Brownsville’s District 4 race is between Incumbent Ben Neece and challenger Pedro Cardenas.
