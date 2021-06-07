Early voting for Brownsville runoff elections starts Monday. Here's where to vote.

Early voting to decide District 3 and 4 commissioners in Brownsville starts Monday, June 7 and will run until Tuesday, June 15.

Election Day is Saturday, June 19.

Early voting will run from June 7-11 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday, June 12, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and June 14- June 15 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the following locations:

• Cameron County Judicial Complex- 954 E. Harrison St., Brownsville, TX

• Brownsville Public Library- 2600 Central Blvd., Brownsville, TX

• New Horizon Medical Center- 191 E. Price Rd., Brownsville, TX

• Good Shepherd Community Church- 300 W. Morrison Rd., Brownsville, TX

• Brownsville Events Center- 1 Events Center Blvd., Brownsville, TX

On Election Day, polling locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the following locations:

District 3

• Dora Romero Elementary School- 9705 Cajun Blvd.

• Sharp Elementary School- 1701 Stanford Street

• Brownsville Public Library- 2600 Central Blvd.

• Burns Elementary School- 1970 Alton Gloor Blvd.

District 4

• Yturria Elementary School- 2955 W. Tandy Road

• Cameron County Courthouse Judicial Complex- 954 E. Harrison St.

• Russell Elementary School- 800 Lakeside Blvd.

• James Pace High School- 314 W. Los Ebanos Blvd.

• Benavides Elementary School- 3101 McAllen Road

Brownsville's District 3 race is between Roy De Los Santos and Jessica Puente Bradshaw.

Brownsville’s District 4 race is between Incumbent Ben Neece and challenger Pedro Cardenas.