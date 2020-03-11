Early voting for Texas primary election starts tomorrow

WESLACO – Early voting for the March primaries kicks off Tuesday across the state.

Over the next two weeks, registered voters will be able to cast their ballot at polling locations in the Rio Grande Valley starting at 7 a.m.

If you haven’t registered to vote, the deadline has passed in other to participant in the primaries, but still have plenty of time to register to participate in the general election in November.

Early voting will run through Friday, Feb. 28. Election Day is Tuesday, March 3.

To find a polling location and more election information, click here.