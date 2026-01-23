Edcouch-Elsa cross country star Juan Aguinaga Jr. signs with Western Texas College

Edcouch-Elsa cross country star Juan Aguinaga Jr. signed to run at Western Texas College on Wednesday afternoon.

"I decided to go there because I trust the coach, I trust in the program," Aguinaga Jr. said. "I see what he does. I believe that he can make me into an elite runner."

Aguinaga Jr. was a four-time first-team All-District selection in cross country.

In 2024, he earned a first-team All-State selection.

"I'm feeling great," he added. "Got to give thanks to the man above for guiding me in my life. Mom and dad too for always believing in me."

He also ran track and field, helping set multiple school records in relay events including the 3200-meter relay and the distance medley relay.