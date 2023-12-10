x

Eddie Flores, former KRGV anchor, dies at 60

Channel 5 News is mourning the loss of former anchorman Eddie Flores.

Eddie was the weekend anchorman for Channel 5 News for 12 years, starting in 2003.

Eddie joined KRGV-TV as a veteran journalist with 14 years of experience in news and sports. 

Eddie was also a Marine, and true to his training, he was also a fighter. 

According to a Facebook post from Eddie’s wife — Sarah Gomez Flores — Eddie fought a hard battle with cancer since 2013.

“Through it all, he was a tough Marine and a faithful Christian,” Sarah said.

Eddie was 60 years old.

Funeral arrangements have yet to be announced. 

