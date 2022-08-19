Edinburg bust leads to 4 arrests, discovery of $13,000 worth of cocaine, police say

Edinburg police arrested four people and seized 163.91 grams of cocaine during a bust early Wednesday morning, according to a news release from the city.

At about 1 a.m. Wednesday, Edinburg police responded to the area of Freddy Gonzalez and 28th St. regarding suspicious activity.

Officers found a semi-trailer and made contact with the four people inside, later identified as 32-year-old Alberto Ramirez, 28-year-old Karla Maribel Lopez-Portales, 27-year-old Adan Polanco, and Jorge Arguetay Argueta.

Police say they found 163.91 grams of cocaine during the investigation and learned three of the four people were undocumented.

Ramirez was charged with smuggling of persons, a third-degree felony. His bond was set at $35,000.

Lopez-Portales was charged with possession of a controlled substance and given a $40,000 bond.

Polanco faces possession of a controlled substance after he is released from the hospital.

Argueta was release to Border Patrol.