Edinburg mayor advocating for prevention on men's health issues

By: Dina Herrera-Garza

June is Men’s Health Month to raise awareness and education on men’s health issues around the world.

Edinburg Mayor Ramiro Garza has been advocating for men’s health after he announced in January 2025 that he was diagnosed with stage two prostate cancer.

Garza said he was diagnosed following routine blood work, and that early detection is key to combating the disease. He is currently in remission.

