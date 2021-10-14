Edinburg Oncologist Facing Charges in Sexual Assault Case

EDINBURG – The oncologist who sued members of the Texas Medical Board after placing restrictions on his practice due to sexual assault charges had his case against board members dismissed.

Dr. Eugenio Galindo is an oncologist in Edinburg.

He is facing sexual assault charges brought by two separate female patients.

As a result, the medical board issued restrictions that "prohibited from diagnosing, examining or treating female patients or providing any consultation for the treatment of any female patient. This includes delegating the diagnosis, examination or treatment of any female patient to any mid-level providers or unlicensed individuals. Additionally, Dr. Galindo shall have no contact with any of the individual complainants in this matter."

Galindo sued to request a jury trial based on the merits and sought compensatory damages.

On May 1, the lawsuit was dismissed in federal court.

The criminal case against him continues at the state level. On Monday, May 6, Galindo was arraigned and designated a pre-trial date for June 20th.

He is facing two charges of sexual assault and another for attempt to commit sexual assault.