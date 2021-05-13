Edinburg police: 1 dead, 6 hospitalized in wrong-way driver crash

One person is dead and six others are hospitalized after a wrong-way driver hit a vehicle head-on, resulting in a five-vehicle crash, the Edinburg Police Department said Tuesday morning.

The driver - identified as 29-year-old Tyrone Amos- faces one count of intoxication manslaughter and two counts of intoxication assault once he is released from the hospital, according to a news release from the city.

Police responded to the crash on the 16000 block of north Expressway 281 at about 4:30 a.m.

Police say Amos was traveling south in the northbound lanes.

“The wrong-way driver then struck a Dodge pick-up truck head on,” the Edinburg Police Department said. “Three other vehicles were also involved in the crash including a Chevy Malibu. Unfortunately, the passenger in the Chevy Malibu passed away as a result of their injuries.”

The victim was identified as Victor Bazan Jr., 27, of Palmview.

Six other people were sent to the hospital following the crash.

Investigators are trying to determine if alcohol played a role in the crash, the department said.

