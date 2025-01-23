Edinburg police arrest teen accused of making school shooting threat
Related Story
*EDITOR'S NOTE: A previous version of this article stated the suspect was a student at South Texas ISD World Scholars. It was clarified that he is not. We apologize for the error.
A 17-year-old male was arrested after making a terroristic threat toward South Texas Independent School District World Scholars, according to a city of Edinburg spokesperson.
The spokesperson said Juan Gonzalez, of San Juan, made a comment about "shooting up the school," but claimed it was only a joke. Gonzalez is not a student at South Texas ISD World Scholars.
"The Edinburg Police Department takes all school threats seriously," Edinburg Police Chief Jaime Ayala said. "Our priority is the safety and security of students, staff, and our community. Threats of any kind, whether perceived as a joke or not, will be met with thorough investigation and appropriate legal action."
The comment was allegedly made on Saturday and was reported to police on Monday. The Edinburg Police Department immediately launched an investigation, which led to the arrest of Gonzalez, according to the spokesperson.
Edinburg police visited Gonzalez's home, and he voluntarily agreed to go to the police department to provide a statement, according to the spokesperson. Despite claiming he was "joking around," Gonzalez was arrested and charged with terroristic threat.
News
News Video
-
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025: Showers, cool, temps in the 50s
-
Valley citrus growers inspecting groves for damage caused by freezing temperatures
-
Child dies following hit-and-run crash in Alamo
-
Mexican Consulate in McAllen offering resources to undocumented Mexican nationals in the...
-
Dogs rescued from freezing conditions in Brownsville
Sports Video
-
La Feria & Harlingen girls basketball stay undefeated in district play with...
-
Isai Colunga & Adrian Pardo lead Rivera past Donna
-
UTRGV women's basketball make schedule change due to weather
-
Weslaco & PSJA North basketball teams shine in Monday night victories
-
Lopez Lobos wins thriller in penalties over Rivera