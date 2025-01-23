Edinburg police arrest teen accused of making school shooting threat

*EDITOR'S NOTE: A previous version of this article stated the suspect was a student at South Texas ISD World Scholars. It was clarified that he is not. We apologize for the error.

A 17-year-old male was arrested after making a terroristic threat toward South Texas Independent School District World Scholars, according to a city of Edinburg spokesperson.

The spokesperson said Juan Gonzalez, of San Juan, made a comment about "shooting up the school," but claimed it was only a joke. Gonzalez is not a student at South Texas ISD World Scholars.

"The Edinburg Police Department takes all school threats seriously," Edinburg Police Chief Jaime Ayala said. "Our priority is the safety and security of students, staff, and our community. Threats of any kind, whether perceived as a joke or not, will be met with thorough investigation and appropriate legal action."

The comment was allegedly made on Saturday and was reported to police on Monday. The Edinburg Police Department immediately launched an investigation, which led to the arrest of Gonzalez, according to the spokesperson.

Edinburg police visited Gonzalez's home, and he voluntarily agreed to go to the police department to provide a statement, according to the spokesperson. Despite claiming he was "joking around," Gonzalez was arrested and charged with terroristic threat.