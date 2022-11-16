x

Edinburg Police Chief

EDINBURG - Edinburg Chief of Police Cesar Torres confirms he was suspended for 5 days.

 

Torres did not say the reason for his suspension.

 

In a statement he said "he (the city manager) has a job to do, and so do I."

 

Edinburg's Director of Communications said the city does not comment on personnel matters.

Edinburg Police Chief Suspended
Saturday, January 11 2020
