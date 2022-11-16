Edinburg Police Chief
EDINBURG - Edinburg Chief of Police Cesar Torres confirms he was suspended for 5 days.
Torres did not say the reason for his suspension.
In a statement he said "he (the city manager) has a job to do, and so do I."
Edinburg's Director of Communications said the city does not comment on personnel matters.
