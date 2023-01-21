Edinburg registered sex offender arrested on indecent exposure charge

A registered sex offender from Edinburg was arrested Wednesday for exposing himself at the Elsa Walking Trail, police said.

Officers with the Elsa Police Department were dispatched to the Elsa Walking Trail at 708 E. Edinburgh Ave. where witnesses told police a man had pulled his pants down and exposed himself to them, police said in a news release.

Officers located the man — identified as 24-year-old Robert Barco — who was taken into custody after a brief foot pursuit.

Barco was revealed to be a registered sex offender out of Edinburg who has an active arrest warrant out of Austin for a parole violation for a sex offense against a child, police stated.

Barco was jailed on charges of evading arrest and indecent exposure.