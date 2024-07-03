x

Edinburg resident identified as Florida fugitive arraigned on drug charges

Related Story

An Edinburg resident who was identified as a fugitive wanted out of Florida was arraigned on Tuesday for local drug charges.

Carlos Perez, 35, went before a judge and was arraigned on eight counts of possession of drugs and one count of tampering with a government document. His bond was set at $355,000.

RELATED STORY: Edinburg man identified as fugitive wanted in Florida on sexual assault charge

Perez was arrested on June 25 after a traffic stop in Edinburg revealed he was in possession of a Texas Driver's license that was obtained with fraudulent information.

The arrest revealed he was wanted out of Tampa, Florida on a charge of sexual assault and had been on the run for 12 years.

News
Edinburg resident identified as Florida fugitive arraigned...
Edinburg resident identified as Florida fugitive arraigned on drug charges
An Edinburg resident who was identified as a fugitive wanted out of Florida was arraigned on Tuesday for local drug... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, July 02 2024 Jul 2, 2024 Tuesday, July 02, 2024 1:43:00 PM CDT July 02, 2024
Radar
7 Days