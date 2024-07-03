Edinburg resident identified as Florida fugitive arraigned on drug charges

An Edinburg resident who was identified as a fugitive wanted out of Florida was arraigned on Tuesday for local drug charges.

Carlos Perez, 35, went before a judge and was arraigned on eight counts of possession of drugs and one count of tampering with a government document. His bond was set at $355,000.

Perez was arrested on June 25 after a traffic stop in Edinburg revealed he was in possession of a Texas Driver's license that was obtained with fraudulent information.

The arrest revealed he was wanted out of Tampa, Florida on a charge of sexual assault and had been on the run for 12 years.