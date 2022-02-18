Employee agency reports more people would rather work from home

An employment agency in the Valley says their job is becoming more difficult because more people want jobs where they can work from home.

"There's a smaller pool of people that we have to choose now from,” said Angie Loredo, Spherion branch service manager.

Businesses had to find new ways to run when the pandemic started, and one option was allowing employees to work from home. Now, employee agencies are struggling.

“Many people call and we want to offer them jobs that we have on-site: administrative, receptionist, front desk, but they suddenly say, ‘No, I'm kind of looking at something to work from home.’"

