Employee agency reports more people would rather work from home

3 hours 51 minutes 2 seconds ago Wednesday, February 16 2022 Feb 16, 2022 February 16, 2022 6:06 PM February 16, 2022 in News - Local
By: Crystal Martinez

An employment agency in the Valley says their job is becoming more difficult since more people want jobs where they can work from home.

"There's a smaller pool that we have to choose from now,” Angie Loredo, Spherion branch service manager, said. “Many people call and we want to offer them jobs that we have on-site: administrative, receptionist, front desk, but they suddenly say ‘No, I'm kind of looking at something to work from home.’"

Watch the video above for the full story.

