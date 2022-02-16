Employee agency reports more people would rather work from home
An employment agency in the Valley says their job is becoming more difficult since more people want jobs where they can work from home.
"There's a smaller pool that we have to choose from now,” Angie Loredo, Spherion branch service manager, said. “Many people call and we want to offer them jobs that we have on-site: administrative, receptionist, front desk, but they suddenly say ‘No, I'm kind of looking at something to work from home.’"
Watch the video above for the full story.
