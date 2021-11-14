Energy expert expresses concern over Texas’ electrical grid

An energy expert said he is concerned the state hasn’t done what it needs to do to fix the electrical grid – and Texans will be left paying a hefty price.

In an interview with Channel 5 News, Gov. Greg Abbott assured viewers that the state has a handle on the electrical grid now that the state has increased their power generation capacity by 15% and that winterization efforts have been made at facilities that were affected by February’s big freeze.

Mike Collier – the Democratic candidate for Texas lieutenant governor, said he disagrees with the governor.

“That seems like an awfully, awfully hard-to-believe assertion," Collier said.

Collier believes the biggest issue from the freeze was that reliable gas wasn't made available for electrical generators and that gas wells have not been winterized.

He also pointed out a $3.4 billion bond approved by the Texas Railroad Commission that he projects will end up costing Texas homeowners around $350 dollars.

