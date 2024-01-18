x

Environmental groups sue FAA over SpaceX concerns

Related Story

Environmental groups are suing the FAA over concerns about launch-related impacts to the wildlife.

They filed the original lawsuit in May and updated the complaint last week.

The lawsuit says the FAA gave SpaceX permission for a second test launch last month without properly investigating the environmental impact surrounding the first launch.

News
Environmental groups sue FAA over SpaceX concerns
Environmental groups sue FAA over SpaceX concerns
Environmental groups are suing the FAA over concerns about launch-related impacts to the wildlife. They filed the original lawsuit... More >>
4 weeks ago Wednesday, December 20 2023 Dec 20, 2023 Wednesday, December 20, 2023 11:21:00 AM CST December 20, 2023
Radar
7 Days