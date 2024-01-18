Environmental groups sue FAA over SpaceX concerns
Environmental groups are suing the FAA over concerns about launch-related impacts to the wildlife.
They filed the original lawsuit in May and updated the complaint last week.
The lawsuit says the FAA gave SpaceX permission for a second test launch last month without properly investigating the environmental impact surrounding the first launch.
