Essential services: Who can travel to/from work during Hidalgo County curfew?

EDINBURG – On Sunday, during an emergency meeting, Hidalgo County officials moved to issue a curfew for residents. It takes effect Monday.

From 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., streets throughout the county will be restricted to travel. In a livestreamed press conference on Monday, County Judge Richard Cortez addressed the stay at home curfew.

The order comes after health officials confirmed a second COVID-19 case in the McAllen area.

Sheriff Eddie Guerra says law enforcement officers will start by educating the community and will first issue warnings. After that period, offenders could receive a $1,000 fine and up to 180 days in jail.

Some local leaders believe the new curfew leaves residents who work in certain industries with more questions as to if their job is considered an “essential service”.

However, they all agree the stay at home curfew – as well as other measures – are all in the entire county’s best interest.

