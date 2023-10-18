Expansion Project at Pharr International Bridge to Speed up Wait Times

PHARR- Travelers using the Pharr International Bridge could soon be seeing shorter wait times.

A new expansion project is bringing changes to the customer care lobby, payment center, and toll booth areas.

The project calls for 20 more dry and cold storage units to speed up customs inspections.

It's expected to be finished in 2021.

