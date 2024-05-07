Falcon elected as new Rio Grande City mayor, unofficial election results show
Attorney Gilberto Falcon was elected as the new mayor for Rio Grande City, unofficial election results released from the city shows.
All results are unofficial until they’ve been certified by the city.
Results provided by the city shows Falcon received 52% of the vote against incumbent Mayor Joel Villarreal.
Falcon is part of the Independent Leadership slate that consisted of members Ediel Barrera and Eudolio “Nune” Barrera, who were running in for the Place 2 and 4 seat on the city commission. Unofficial results show they received 50.86% and over 51% of the votes in their races, respectively.
Rio Grande City • Mayor
100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
|>
|Falcon, Gilberto
|2187
|52.07%
|Villarreal, Joel
|2013
|47.93%
Rio Grande City • Commissioner, PL 2
100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
|>
|Barrera, Ediel
|2132
|50.86%
|Ramirez, Rey
|2060
|49.14%
Rio Grande City • Commissioner, PL 4
100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
|>
|Barrera, Eudolio "Nune"
|2158
|51.42%
|Escobedo, Alberto
|2039
|48.58%
