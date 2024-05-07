Falcon elected as new Rio Grande City mayor, unofficial election results show

Attorney Gilberto Falcon was elected as the new mayor for Rio Grande City, unofficial election results released from the city shows.

All results are unofficial until they’ve been certified by the city.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE ELECTION DAY RESULTS

Results provided by the city shows Falcon received 52% of the vote against incumbent Mayor Joel Villarreal.

Falcon is part of the Independent Leadership slate that consisted of members Ediel Barrera and Eudolio “Nune” Barrera, who were running in for the Place 2 and 4 seat on the city commission. Unofficial results show they received 50.86% and over 51% of the votes in their races, respectively.

Rio Grande City • Mayor 100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING > Falcon, Gilberto 2187 52.07% Villarreal, Joel 2013 47.93%

Rio Grande City • Commissioner, PL 2 100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING > Barrera, Ediel 2132 50.86% Ramirez, Rey 2060 49.14%